Zelensky On Russian Night Attack: Kyiv Main Target Of Strike Damage Reported At 20 Locations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“Overnight, the Russians launched more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles against Ukraine. Ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles were used in the strikes. The main target of this attack was Kyiv. There is damage at twenty locations across the city – ordinary residential buildings, a school, a veterinary clinic, and other purely civilian infrastructure. Destruction has also been reported in the Kyiv region, while similar terrorist strikes targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential areas in Chornomorsk,” he wrote.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, injury toll from Russian attack climbs to ten

Zelensky added that since the start of yesterday, the Russians have used more than 1,560 drones against Ukrainian cities and communities.

The president reported that a rescue operation is currently underway in Kyiv at the site of a Russian drone strike on a nine-story residential building-the building's section has been completely destroyed.

“Dozens of people have been rescued. Tragically, one person has been killed. My condolences to their family and loved ones. People may still be trapped under the rubble,” he stated.

The president emphasized that Russia's actions are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end.

“It is important that partners do not remain silent about this strike. And it is equally important to continue supporting the protection of our skies. The PURL initiative is needed so that Ukraine can defend itself against ballistic strikes like these. And likewise, in the interests of everyone seeking peace, pressure on Russia must continue. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Air Defense Forces intercepted 41 missiles and 652 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine since the evening.

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of May 14, one person was killed, and more than 30 were injured, including one child.