Meghalaya CM Flags Off New Fleet Of Police Vehicles To Boost Operational Capabilities

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 14 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Thursday flagged off a new fleet of police vehicles in Shillong, aimed at strengthening the operational preparedness, mobility, and emergency response capabilities of the state police force.

The programme was held at the Police Officers' Mess at Golflink in the presence of Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, senior government officials, and police personnel.

Officials informed that a total of 95 vehicles have been procured for the Meghalaya Police, including 79 vehicles acquired through funds provided by the Central Assistance to State Police Scheme of the Government of India.

The newly-inducted fleet includes 20 Maruti Jimny vehicles, 19 Tata truck troop carriers, five Mahindra mini trucks, 19 buses with a seating capacity of 20 personnel, 10 buses with a capacity of 24 personnel, eight buses capable of carrying 36 personnel, and eight Tata Yodha vehicles for the CID wing.

The procurement, estimated at nearly Rs 30 crore, is expected to significantly enhance police mobility, operational efficiency, and emergency response across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said maintenance of law and order remains one of the most critical responsibilities of any government and reiterated his administration's commitment to strengthening the police force through sustained reforms and investments.

He said the government has prioritised police modernisation and introduced measures such as the Police Reserve Fund to improve infrastructure and administrative efficiency at the grassroots level.

“Through these reforms, infrastructure that was once in a dilapidated condition is now being renovated and upgraded. Authority and responsibility have also been delegated to Superintendents of Police and unit commanders for faster execution,” the Chief Minister said.

Sangma also highlighted the recruitment of over 3,000 personnel into long-vacant posts, describing it as a major step towards improving manpower strength in the force.

Referring to recent tensions in Lapangap in West Jaintia Hills, the Chief Minister praised the Meghalaya Police for maintaining peace and stability while the government continued dialogue with Assam over the interstate boundary issue.

He also lauded DGP Nongrang and the police force for their dedication and professionalism in maintaining law and order across the state.