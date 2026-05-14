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UK Economy Expands 0.6 Percent in Q1 2026
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom economy gathered momentum in the first quarter of 2026, expanding 0.6% in the three months to March, as a broad-based services boom drove the strongest quarterly performance in recent terms, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported Thursday.
The reading marked a steady acceleration from 0.5% growth in the three months to February and 0.4% in the three months to January, and left annual output 1% higher compared with the same period a year earlier.
Services Lead, Construction Rebounds
Services output — the dominant engine of the UK economy — expanded 0.8% in the quarter, delivering the largest single contribution to overall GDP growth. Eleven of 14 services subsectors posted gains, with wholesale and retail trade, including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, surging 2% — its strongest three-month performance since August 2021. Information and communication output climbed 1.7%, propelled by growth in computer programming, consultancy and related activities, alongside publishing. Professional, scientific and technical activities added a further 1.2%.
Not all services sectors advanced: administrative and support service activities fell 1%, while arts, entertainment and recreation contracted 0.9%, partially offsetting the broader gains. Consumer-facing services nonetheless grew 0.8%, underpinned by retail trade, food and beverage services, and personal service activities.
Production output rose a more modest 0.2% over the quarter, driven primarily by an 0.8% increase in manufacturing and a 0.6% gain in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply — though declines in mining and quarrying and water supply capped the advance. Within manufacturing, transport equipment led with a striking 5.7% rise, partly reflecting a technical base effect following disruption caused by a cyber incident in August 2025.
Construction returned to growth after five consecutive quarterly declines, posting a 0.4% rise. Repair and maintenance surged 3.4%, more than compensating for a 1.9% drop in new work. Private housing repair and maintenance was the quarter's standout positive contributor, while private new housing remained the primary drag.
Monthly Trajectory and the Iran Factor
On a monthly basis, GDP grew 0.3% in March, following a 0.4% expansion in February and flat output in January — a sequential pattern that underscores the quarter's back-loaded momentum.
The ONS noted a shadow cast by geopolitical turbulence: businesses across multiple industries flagged the conflict in Iran as a tangible disruptor of March activity, with some firms reporting reduced turnover and others indicating they had pulled activity forward in anticipation of rising costs — a front-loading effect that may complicate the reading of future months' data.
The reading marked a steady acceleration from 0.5% growth in the three months to February and 0.4% in the three months to January, and left annual output 1% higher compared with the same period a year earlier.
Services Lead, Construction Rebounds
Services output — the dominant engine of the UK economy — expanded 0.8% in the quarter, delivering the largest single contribution to overall GDP growth. Eleven of 14 services subsectors posted gains, with wholesale and retail trade, including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, surging 2% — its strongest three-month performance since August 2021. Information and communication output climbed 1.7%, propelled by growth in computer programming, consultancy and related activities, alongside publishing. Professional, scientific and technical activities added a further 1.2%.
Not all services sectors advanced: administrative and support service activities fell 1%, while arts, entertainment and recreation contracted 0.9%, partially offsetting the broader gains. Consumer-facing services nonetheless grew 0.8%, underpinned by retail trade, food and beverage services, and personal service activities.
Production output rose a more modest 0.2% over the quarter, driven primarily by an 0.8% increase in manufacturing and a 0.6% gain in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply — though declines in mining and quarrying and water supply capped the advance. Within manufacturing, transport equipment led with a striking 5.7% rise, partly reflecting a technical base effect following disruption caused by a cyber incident in August 2025.
Construction returned to growth after five consecutive quarterly declines, posting a 0.4% rise. Repair and maintenance surged 3.4%, more than compensating for a 1.9% drop in new work. Private housing repair and maintenance was the quarter's standout positive contributor, while private new housing remained the primary drag.
Monthly Trajectory and the Iran Factor
On a monthly basis, GDP grew 0.3% in March, following a 0.4% expansion in February and flat output in January — a sequential pattern that underscores the quarter's back-loaded momentum.
The ONS noted a shadow cast by geopolitical turbulence: businesses across multiple industries flagged the conflict in Iran as a tangible disruptor of March activity, with some firms reporting reduced turnover and others indicating they had pulled activity forward in anticipation of rising costs — a front-loading effect that may complicate the reading of future months' data.
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