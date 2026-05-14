Delhi: Man Wanted In 12-Year-Old Murder Case Arrested By Crime Branch

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender, Gulab Singh alias Vicky (42), who was wanted in a 12-year-old murder case.

Gulab Singh, a resident of Nand Nagri and currently living in Keshav Nagar, Swaroop Nagar, was wanted in the murder of Md Kayam in April 2014. The case was registered at PS Nand Nagri (FIR No. 368/2014) under sections related to murder and rioting. While three of his brothers and others were arrested earlier, Gulab Singh had been on the run for over a decade. He was later declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court.

Acting on secret information received by HC Harjeet, a team led by Inspector Prakash Chand, including SI Sumit Kumar, HC Pawan, and HC Harjeet, under the supervision of ACP Rajkumar and DCP Harsh Indora, laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

During interrogation, Gulab Singh revealed that after the murder, he fled with his wife and had been hiding at different places in Delhi and nearby areas to avoid arrest. He is a school dropout and runs a clothes shop in Natthupura, Burari. He also has a previous case registered against him from 2011.

Delhi Police have registered a fresh case against him for being a proclaimed offender. The Crime Branch said it remains committed to tracking down absconders and ensuring justice.

Another Proclaimed Offender Nabbed in Arms Act Case

Last week, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, following a specific tip-off, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Guffran, son of Khurshid, was wanted in a case registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station KN Katju Marg. Police said the case began on March 2, 2025, when one Gaurav was arrested with two illegal firearms and four live cartridges. During the investigation, it was found that the weapons were allegedly supplied by Guffran and his brother Ahsan. Both were later declared proclaimed offenders by a Rohini Court in February 2026.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a Crime Branch team traced Guffran to Dadri village in Meerut and arrested him on May 8, 2026. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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