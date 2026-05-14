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Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Arrives In New Delhi For BRICS Meeting Amid West Asia Crisis


2026-05-14 03:45:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas has landed in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting. A key diplomatic move strengthening Iran-India and BRICS ties.

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