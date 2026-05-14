Is Cody Rhodes About To Lose His Belt? 4 Hints Point To Loss In WWE Clash In Italy 2026

Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Champion looks shaky ahead of Clash in Italy 2026. With Randy Orton's return, Gunther's dominance, and WWE's booking decisions, here are the signs pointing to Rhodes dropping his title.

The Apex Predator is advertised for SmackDown on May 29, 2026. His feud with Cody Rhodes reignited at WrestleMania 42, and WWE could continue their rivalry without the title involved. This makes Rhodes losing the belt at Clash in Italy more likely.

The Ring General has retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, and defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42. His dominance signals WWE's intent to push him further, possibly by crowning him Undisputed Champion at Clash in Italy.

Gunther's shift from RAW to SmackDown after attacking Cody Rhodes suggests WWE has big plans. His placement on the blue brand positions him directly against Rhodes, reinforcing speculation of a title change.

If Orton returns before Clash in Italy, WWE could book him against Rhodes at SummerSlam 2026. For that feud to work without the championship, Cody may need to drop the title at Clash, likely to Gunther.