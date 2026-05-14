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Gunshots Were Heard at Philippine Senate as Senator Remains in Custody
(MENAFN) Gunshots were reported on Wednesday at the Senate of the Philippines, where Senator Ronald dela Rosa remains under protective custody after being subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, according to local media reports.
Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza said that, so far, no casualties have been confirmed after the shots were fired, as reported by Philstar.
He added that authorities are still assessing the situation following an attempted entry by an unspecified number of law enforcement personnel into the Senate building.
Earlier, members of the military, police, and the National Bureau of Investigation were deployed to the Senate complex, according to a media outlet, amid heightened security and a lockdown of the upper chamber where dela Rosa is being held.
The senator was previously issued a warrant over alleged crimes against humanity connected to incidents between July 2016 and April 2018, during which at least 32 people were reportedly killed.
He previously served as national police chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in The Hague since March while facing multiple charges of crimes against humanity linked to alleged killings during his presidency.
Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza said that, so far, no casualties have been confirmed after the shots were fired, as reported by Philstar.
He added that authorities are still assessing the situation following an attempted entry by an unspecified number of law enforcement personnel into the Senate building.
Earlier, members of the military, police, and the National Bureau of Investigation were deployed to the Senate complex, according to a media outlet, amid heightened security and a lockdown of the upper chamber where dela Rosa is being held.
The senator was previously issued a warrant over alleged crimes against humanity connected to incidents between July 2016 and April 2018, during which at least 32 people were reportedly killed.
He previously served as national police chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in The Hague since March while facing multiple charges of crimes against humanity linked to alleged killings during his presidency.
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