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Max Estates Launches The Terraces at Estate 361, Gurugram
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Gurugram, 13 May 2026: Max Estates has launched The Terraces, its newest residential offering within Estate 361 in Sector 36A, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. Designed for people who want more from home than just private square footage. The Terraces brings together smart residences, shared terraces, wellness, nature and managed living within one integrated community.
The Terraces offers 1.5 & 2-bedroom smart homes and duplex loft residences. The project has a gross development value of 1,200 crore and is part of Estate 361, which has an overall GDV of 9,000 crore spanning 18.23 acres. Phase 1 of The Terraces comprises 120 residences starting at 2.4 crore.
The Terraces is part of Estate 361 and is registered under HARERA No.: RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1012/744/2025/115.
Estate 361 is built as a fully intergenerational community encompassing The Terraces for young couples and first-time homeowners, full-scale family residences for growing families, and Antara Senior Living for seniors each distinct in design and purpose, all connected within one thoughtfully curated ecosystem.
At the heart of the product is its most distinctive architectural feature — 8 shared community terraces within the tower. These terraces are designed as everyday leisure and community spaces, bringing experiences such as yoga, rock climbing, farm-to-table engagement and social interaction closer to residen’s’ homes. The Terraces distributes leisure vertically across the building, creating multiple moments of pause, movement and connection throughout the tower.
The idea is simple: residents should not have to step out of their building, or drive across the city, to access the experiences that make everyday life richer.
Active living is further supported through a rooftop amenity hub featuring pickleball and paddle courts, a cricket pitch, dedicated clubhouse for multiple spaces for recreation, fitness and social interaction, all spanning across 80,000 sq ft of well-being amenities set amidst a 2-acre urban forest with 1,000+ native trees.
The Terraces is anchored in Max Estates’ LiveWell philosophy, which integrates wellness, nature and community into everyday life. Residents will have access to a dedicated concierge and front-of-house team, end-to-end maintenance support, structured lease assistance, and managed services designed to take care of day-to-day operational needs.
For hybrid-working residents, the development includes a co-working space within the clubhouse. Its proximity to Global City and Vision City, two upcoming mega commercial districts, further adds to its relevance as a future-ready home.
The estate also includes a state-of-the-art integrated wellness centre, bringing together diagnostics, medical-grade offerings, wellness technology and strategic partnership— — all designed to help residents live longer and better.
Commenting on the launch, Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Max Estates, said:
"At Max Estates, we believe homes should evolve with the way people live. Estate 361 is that vision - a fully intergenerational community, built on four decades of the Max Group's ecosystem of care, designed for every stage of life. The Terraces is its most vibrant expression. Its eight shared terraces bring leisure, wellness and community directly into the building - because for us, it is not just about helping people live well but helping them live longer."
Located in Sector 36A, The Terraces benefits from strong connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, the Central Peripheral Road and a proposed Metro corridor, with seamless access to IGI Airport, Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Global City.
The Terraces is IGBC Platinum Pre-certified, the highest achievable rating and incorporates sustainability features including rainwater harvesting, solar energy for common areas, VRF air-conditioning, energy-efficient water heating and onsite composting.
With The Terraces, Max Estates reimagines urban living through wellness, community and shared experiences - creating just the space you need to live inside out.
The Terraces offers 1.5 & 2-bedroom smart homes and duplex loft residences. The project has a gross development value of 1,200 crore and is part of Estate 361, which has an overall GDV of 9,000 crore spanning 18.23 acres. Phase 1 of The Terraces comprises 120 residences starting at 2.4 crore.
The Terraces is part of Estate 361 and is registered under HARERA No.: RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1012/744/2025/115.
Estate 361 is built as a fully intergenerational community encompassing The Terraces for young couples and first-time homeowners, full-scale family residences for growing families, and Antara Senior Living for seniors each distinct in design and purpose, all connected within one thoughtfully curated ecosystem.
At the heart of the product is its most distinctive architectural feature — 8 shared community terraces within the tower. These terraces are designed as everyday leisure and community spaces, bringing experiences such as yoga, rock climbing, farm-to-table engagement and social interaction closer to residen’s’ homes. The Terraces distributes leisure vertically across the building, creating multiple moments of pause, movement and connection throughout the tower.
The idea is simple: residents should not have to step out of their building, or drive across the city, to access the experiences that make everyday life richer.
Active living is further supported through a rooftop amenity hub featuring pickleball and paddle courts, a cricket pitch, dedicated clubhouse for multiple spaces for recreation, fitness and social interaction, all spanning across 80,000 sq ft of well-being amenities set amidst a 2-acre urban forest with 1,000+ native trees.
The Terraces is anchored in Max Estates’ LiveWell philosophy, which integrates wellness, nature and community into everyday life. Residents will have access to a dedicated concierge and front-of-house team, end-to-end maintenance support, structured lease assistance, and managed services designed to take care of day-to-day operational needs.
For hybrid-working residents, the development includes a co-working space within the clubhouse. Its proximity to Global City and Vision City, two upcoming mega commercial districts, further adds to its relevance as a future-ready home.
The estate also includes a state-of-the-art integrated wellness centre, bringing together diagnostics, medical-grade offerings, wellness technology and strategic partnership— — all designed to help residents live longer and better.
Commenting on the launch, Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Max Estates, said:
"At Max Estates, we believe homes should evolve with the way people live. Estate 361 is that vision - a fully intergenerational community, built on four decades of the Max Group's ecosystem of care, designed for every stage of life. The Terraces is its most vibrant expression. Its eight shared terraces bring leisure, wellness and community directly into the building - because for us, it is not just about helping people live well but helping them live longer."
Located in Sector 36A, The Terraces benefits from strong connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, the Central Peripheral Road and a proposed Metro corridor, with seamless access to IGI Airport, Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Global City.
The Terraces is IGBC Platinum Pre-certified, the highest achievable rating and incorporates sustainability features including rainwater harvesting, solar energy for common areas, VRF air-conditioning, energy-efficient water heating and onsite composting.
With The Terraces, Max Estates reimagines urban living through wellness, community and shared experiences - creating just the space you need to live inside out.
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