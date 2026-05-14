Heads Of Working Groups Of Economy, Trade And Industry Committee Under Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council Hold Fourth Meeting
THE PENINSULA
Doha, Qatar: The heads of the working groups of the Economy, Trade and Industry Committee under the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council held their fourth meeting yesterday, via videoconference.
The meeting was chaired on the Qatari side by H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, while the Saudi side was chaired by H E Eng. Rakan bin Waddah Al Trabzoni, Deputy Minister for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the topics listed on the agenda, including mechanisms to enhance trade exchange and facilitate import and export operations, in addition to reviewing updates on joint initiatives, discussing key challenges and obstacles and ways to address them, as well as the committee's upcoming steps of work.
The necessary recommendations were also adopted accordingly.
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