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Roiting Expands SEO AI Services For Companies Targeting Chatgpt, Gemini And Perplexity Visibility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Roiting, a digital marketing and SEO agency based in Spain, is strengthening its SEO AI service to help companies improve their visibility in the new search landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, generative engines and conversational platforms.
The way users search for information is changing quickly. Businesses no longer compete only for traditional rankings in Google. Increasingly, potential customers are using AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot and Google AI Overviews to compare companies, evaluate solutions and receive direct answers before visiting a website.
This shift is creating a new challenge for companies: being understood, cited and recommended by AI-driven search systems.
Roiting's SEO AI approach focuses on helping brands build a stronger digital presence across traditional search engines and generative search environments. The service combines technical SEO, semantic content strategy, entity optimization, structured data, authority building and emerging disciplines such as AEO and GEO.
AEO, or Answer Engine Optimization, is focused on preparing content to answer specific questions clearly and accurately. GEO, or Generative Engine Optimization, is focused on improving how a company appears in AI-generated answers and conversational search experiences.
For B2B companies, ecommerce brands, SaaS businesses, industrial companies and professional service providers, this new search environment can have a direct impact on lead generation. Before contacting a supplier, users may ask AI tools to compare agencies, recommend providers, summarize services or explain which companies are relevant in a specific market.
Roiting helps companies adapt to this new scenario by auditing how their brand is currently interpreted by AI platforms, improving the structure and clarity of commercial pages, creating content designed for search intent and answer engines, reinforcing external authority signals and aligning the brand with the right semantic entities.
The objective is not only to rank better in search engines, but also to make the company easier to understand, verify and recommend across AI-powered discovery channels.
Roiting's SEO AI service is especially relevant for companies that want to prepare their digital strategy for the future of search. This includes improving visibility in ChatGPT-style responses, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity results and other generative search environments where users expect fast, reliable and contextual answers.
As search behavior evolves, brands will need to go beyond classic keyword optimization. They will need clear service pages, consistent brand information, authoritative external mentions, structured data, useful FAQs, comparison content and a strong semantic relationship between their services, target sectors and customer needs.
Companies interested in learning more about Roiting's approach to SEO AI, AEO and GEO can visit:
About Roiting
Roiting is a digital marketing and SEO agency focused on helping companies improve their online visibility, organic positioning and digital authority. The agency works on SEO, content strategy, technical optimization, B2B marketing and new visibility strategies related to artificial intelligence and generative search.
The way users search for information is changing quickly. Businesses no longer compete only for traditional rankings in Google. Increasingly, potential customers are using AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot and Google AI Overviews to compare companies, evaluate solutions and receive direct answers before visiting a website.
This shift is creating a new challenge for companies: being understood, cited and recommended by AI-driven search systems.
Roiting's SEO AI approach focuses on helping brands build a stronger digital presence across traditional search engines and generative search environments. The service combines technical SEO, semantic content strategy, entity optimization, structured data, authority building and emerging disciplines such as AEO and GEO.
AEO, or Answer Engine Optimization, is focused on preparing content to answer specific questions clearly and accurately. GEO, or Generative Engine Optimization, is focused on improving how a company appears in AI-generated answers and conversational search experiences.
For B2B companies, ecommerce brands, SaaS businesses, industrial companies and professional service providers, this new search environment can have a direct impact on lead generation. Before contacting a supplier, users may ask AI tools to compare agencies, recommend providers, summarize services or explain which companies are relevant in a specific market.
Roiting helps companies adapt to this new scenario by auditing how their brand is currently interpreted by AI platforms, improving the structure and clarity of commercial pages, creating content designed for search intent and answer engines, reinforcing external authority signals and aligning the brand with the right semantic entities.
The objective is not only to rank better in search engines, but also to make the company easier to understand, verify and recommend across AI-powered discovery channels.
Roiting's SEO AI service is especially relevant for companies that want to prepare their digital strategy for the future of search. This includes improving visibility in ChatGPT-style responses, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity results and other generative search environments where users expect fast, reliable and contextual answers.
As search behavior evolves, brands will need to go beyond classic keyword optimization. They will need clear service pages, consistent brand information, authoritative external mentions, structured data, useful FAQs, comparison content and a strong semantic relationship between their services, target sectors and customer needs.
Companies interested in learning more about Roiting's approach to SEO AI, AEO and GEO can visit:
About Roiting
Roiting is a digital marketing and SEO agency focused on helping companies improve their online visibility, organic positioning and digital authority. The agency works on SEO, content strategy, technical optimization, B2B marketing and new visibility strategies related to artificial intelligence and generative search.
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