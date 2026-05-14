​Technical Analysis Of The Dow, GBP/USD As They Consolidate While US Natural Gas Futures Prices Near Resistance.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​Dow Jones consolidates

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to consolidate below its 50,135 early May high, a rise above which would be expected to lead to a retest of the February peak at 50,513.

​Were this week's low at 49,313 to give way, though, the late April-to-May lows at 48,861-to-48,709 may be revisited.

​Short-term outlook: neutral with a bullish bias while above the 12 May 49,313 low

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 29 April 48,709 low

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart ​GBP/USD holds above support

GBP/USD's slide amid political uncertainty in the UK found support at the 10 March-to-8 April highs at $1.3484-83, above the more significant $1.3454-to-$1.3448 late April lows.

​While either of these support zones underpins, the cross remains potentially bullish, even though it has been range trading for over a month.

​Resistance may be spotted around the 27 April high at $1.3576.

​Short-term outlook: neutral with a bearish bias while below $1.3599 but above $1.3448

​Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish undertone while the 23 April low at $1.3448 underpins

​GBP/USD daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​US natural gas futures test resistance

​US natural gas futures are trying to overcome their current May high at 281.7, a rise above which would likely engage the early February low at 286.5 and probably also the mid-February highs at 287.9-to-289.9 which may act as resistance.

​Minor support below the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 268.1 may be found around the 261.9 late April high.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 7 May low at 253.1

​Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish stance while below the 12 May high at 281.7 but above the 235.1 April low

US natural gas daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingViewImportant to know

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