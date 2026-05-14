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Eastern Military Zone Intercepts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Guided Balloons

Eastern Military Zone Intercepts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Guided Balloons


2026-05-14 03:35:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone intercepted an attempted narcotics smuggling operation early Thursday involving electronically guided balloons, according to a military source.

The source said border guard units detected and tracked the balloons before successfully bringing them down along with their payloads inside Jordanian territory.

The operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Jordan Anti-Narcotics Department.

Authorities said the seized narcotics were transferred to the relevant agencies to complete legal procedures and investigations.

//Petra// RZ

MENAFN14052026000117011021ID1111113564



Jordan News Agency

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