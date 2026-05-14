Eastern Military Zone Intercepts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Guided Balloons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone intercepted an attempted narcotics smuggling operation early Thursday involving electronically guided balloons, according to a military source.

The source said border guard units detected and tracked the balloons before successfully bringing them down along with their payloads inside Jordanian territory.

The operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Jordan Anti-Narcotics Department.

Authorities said the seized narcotics were transferred to the relevant agencies to complete legal procedures and investigations.

//Petra// RZ