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Israeli Minister Storms Al-Aqsa Ahead of Jerusalem Anniversary
(MENAFN) Yitzhak Wasserlauf entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, in a move reported by Palestinian sources and coming just ahead of the anniversary marking Israel’s occupation of the city.
The minister, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has previously visited the site alongside Ben-Gvir, actions that have repeatedly drawn criticism from Palestinians and several Arab states.
The latest entry comes as Israel approaches the anniversary of its 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem, according to the Hebrew calendar.
In parallel, far-right Israeli groups have urged supporters to enter the Al-Aqsa compound to mark the occasion, while also organizing a flag march scheduled for Thursday evening in East Jerusalem.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, located in East Jerusalem, was seized by Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Israel later annexed the entire city in 1980, a step that has not been recognized by the international community.
The minister, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has previously visited the site alongside Ben-Gvir, actions that have repeatedly drawn criticism from Palestinians and several Arab states.
The latest entry comes as Israel approaches the anniversary of its 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem, according to the Hebrew calendar.
In parallel, far-right Israeli groups have urged supporters to enter the Al-Aqsa compound to mark the occasion, while also organizing a flag march scheduled for Thursday evening in East Jerusalem.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, located in East Jerusalem, was seized by Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Israel later annexed the entire city in 1980, a step that has not been recognized by the international community.
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