Azerbaijan Considers Itself Part Of Global South - Hikmet Hajiyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan considers itself part of the Global South, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”

According to him, geographically, historically, culturally, and by virtue of its destiny, Azerbaijan is part of the Global South.

--