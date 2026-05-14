403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Considers Itself Part Of Global South - Hikmet Hajiyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan considers itself part of the Global South, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”
According to him, geographically, historically, culturally, and by virtue of its destiny, Azerbaijan is part of the Global South.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment