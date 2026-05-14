Kyrgyzstan Ratifies Turkic States Digital Economy Partnership Agreement
The agreement was signed on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek and is aimed at strengthening trade relations among member states through e-commerce, expanding cooperation in the digital economy, and increasing consumer confidence in digital services.
Lawmakers also approved in the third reading a bill on the ratification of financing agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association for additional funding under the“Education for the Future” project.
The agreements, signed in Washington on October 14, 2025, include a $4.36 million concessional loan and a $2 million grant for the project.--
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