Kyrgyzstan Ratifies Turkic States Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz parliament) has approved, in the second reading, a bill on the ratification of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz parliament.

The agreement was signed on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek and is aimed at strengthening trade relations among member states through e-commerce, expanding cooperation in the digital economy, and increasing consumer confidence in digital services.

Lawmakers also approved in the third reading a bill on the ratification of financing agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association for additional funding under the“Education for the Future” project.

The agreements, signed in Washington on October 14, 2025, include a $4.36 million concessional loan and a $2 million grant for the project.

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