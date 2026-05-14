Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Highlights Impact Of Colonialism On Global South
He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”
According to him, elements of neocolonialism continue to manifest themselves today.
"This is a scar on the face of humanity. But we note with regret that this practice continues today, taking on new forms and manifestations on the global stage," he said.--
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