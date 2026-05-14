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Azerbaijan To Continue Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation Among Developing Nations - Mukhtar Babayev

Azerbaijan To Continue Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation Among Developing Nations - Mukhtar Babayev


2026-05-14 03:35:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan will continue to promote dialogue and cooperation among developing countries, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”

“Under the leadership and thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's vision, Azerbaijan is consistently promoting dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and closer interaction among developing countries, including during our presidency of COP29,” he noted.

According to Babayev, the establishment of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku reflects Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation and creating inclusive international platforms for dialogue and practical action.

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Trend News Agency

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