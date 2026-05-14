Azerbaijan To Continue Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation Among Developing Nations - Mukhtar Babayev
He made the statement during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”
“Under the leadership and thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's vision, Azerbaijan is consistently promoting dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and closer interaction among developing countries, including during our presidency of COP29,” he noted.
According to Babayev, the establishment of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku reflects Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation and creating inclusive international platforms for dialogue and practical action.--
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