Rhythmic Gymnast Wins Gold Medal In Portugal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnasts have performed successfully at the international tournament held in Portimao, Portugal, AzerNEWS reports.

In the junior age category, Azadə Atakishiyeva and Nuray Muradli won the gold medal in the team event with 94.000 points, finishing ahead of the United States and Italy.

In the individual program, Azada Atakishiyeva won the gold medal in the ball routine with 25.500 points, while Govhar Ibrahimova claimed the silver medal with 25.900 points.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.