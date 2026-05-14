President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Paraguay
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña, AzerNEWS reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Paraguay – the Independence Day.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay, and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.
On such a festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Paraguay peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment