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Kremlin Labels Sarmat Missile Test as Major Event After Successful Launch
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the successful test launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile as a “major event,” according to remarks made during a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday.
Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally delivered a highly positive assessment of the launch, emphasizing its significance for the country’s long-term security. He said the president viewed the development as an important achievement for Russia and for strengthening national security “for many, many years ahead.”
He further reiterated that the test was considered a significant milestone, echoing the president’s characterization of it as an important moment for the country’s defense capabilities.
According to him, Russia follows established procedures when conducting such launches and informs other states in advance. He noted that a formal notification system is in place and operates in line with international standards and practice.
Peskov also said Moscow had not received any official response from Washington regarding the test carried out the previous day.
When asked about the possibility of comprehensive peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, he said that any negotiations would require Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue orders for Ukrainian forces to halt fighting and withdraw from Russian territory.
Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally delivered a highly positive assessment of the launch, emphasizing its significance for the country’s long-term security. He said the president viewed the development as an important achievement for Russia and for strengthening national security “for many, many years ahead.”
He further reiterated that the test was considered a significant milestone, echoing the president’s characterization of it as an important moment for the country’s defense capabilities.
According to him, Russia follows established procedures when conducting such launches and informs other states in advance. He noted that a formal notification system is in place and operates in line with international standards and practice.
Peskov also said Moscow had not received any official response from Washington regarding the test carried out the previous day.
When asked about the possibility of comprehensive peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, he said that any negotiations would require Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue orders for Ukrainian forces to halt fighting and withdraw from Russian territory.
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