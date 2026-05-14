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QRDI Council Announces Three FameLab Academy Winners 2025/26 at the National Scientific Research and Innovation Exhibition
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar, 13 May 2026: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, has successfully concluded the FameLab Academy 2025/26 season. The event provides students with a platform not only to showcase groundbreaking research across a wide range of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, but also to develop their scientific communication, public speaking, and presentation skills, enabling them to present complex scientific concepts in a clear, engaging, and impactful manner.
Three students were recognised for their outstanding presentations during the competition finals, held as part of the National Scientific Research and Innovation Exhibition at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The winners are as follows: first place, Abdelrahman Al Jaber from Khalifa Secondary School for Boys; second place, Nour Khalid Mohammed Saeed from Next Generation School, Al Wakra; and third place, Abdallah Bisty from Tariq Bin Ziad School for boys.
Launched at the Cheltenham Science Festival in the UK, FameLab has grown into the world’s leading science communication competition. In Qatar, FameLab Academy reflects the country’s commitment to advancing science through creative and accessible communication. Delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and QRDI Council, the programme is now in its ninth year and third cycle under a new format. To date, it has trained around 10,000 students. This cycle saw strong participation from both public and private school students, with 400 reaching the semi-final stage. Sixteen finalists competed for the top three positions on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.
By increasing participation in science and research and encouraging a culture that recognises the positive impact of science on both economic and social development, the competition creates new opportunities and helps develop a generation of confident researchers ready to shape a future where science plays a key role in driving progress. In doing so, programmes like FameLab Academy continues to support the National Development Strategy (NDS3) by strengthening the foundations of a thriving, innovation-driven society.
Three students were recognised for their outstanding presentations during the competition finals, held as part of the National Scientific Research and Innovation Exhibition at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The winners are as follows: first place, Abdelrahman Al Jaber from Khalifa Secondary School for Boys; second place, Nour Khalid Mohammed Saeed from Next Generation School, Al Wakra; and third place, Abdallah Bisty from Tariq Bin Ziad School for boys.
Launched at the Cheltenham Science Festival in the UK, FameLab has grown into the world’s leading science communication competition. In Qatar, FameLab Academy reflects the country’s commitment to advancing science through creative and accessible communication. Delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and QRDI Council, the programme is now in its ninth year and third cycle under a new format. To date, it has trained around 10,000 students. This cycle saw strong participation from both public and private school students, with 400 reaching the semi-final stage. Sixteen finalists competed for the top three positions on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.
By increasing participation in science and research and encouraging a culture that recognises the positive impact of science on both economic and social development, the competition creates new opportunities and helps develop a generation of confident researchers ready to shape a future where science plays a key role in driving progress. In doing so, programmes like FameLab Academy continues to support the National Development Strategy (NDS3) by strengthening the foundations of a thriving, innovation-driven society.
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