Infinigate Brings Exabeam Behavior Intelligence To UK & Ireland

MENAFN - Pressat), a specialist cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure distributor, has expanded its partnership with, the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise, to distribute the full Exabeam portfolio across the. The move gives UK&I channel partners access to globally award-winning solutions for behavior-based cybersecurity solutions from Exabeam as demand grows for automated threat detection and response in resource-constrained security teams.

The expanded agreement builds on the companies' established collaboration across the DACH and Middle East & Africa regions. In the UK&I, Infinigate will act as a Managed Security Services Distributor (MSSD), enabling partners to deliver Exabeam through flexible, service-led models tailored to customer operational needs.

In the agentic enterprise, humans and AI agents operate side by side at unprecedented speed and scale. Exabeam unifies high-speed analytics, agent-driven automation, and outcomes-based insights. The platform applies Behavior Intelligence to detect risk based deviations from normal activity across users, entities, and AI agents.

With cyber threats increasing in volume and sophistication, and many organisations operating with constrained IT and SOC resources, the ability to automate monitoring and analysis around the clock has become critical. The partnership aims to help UK&I organisations detect threats faster, reduce analyst workload, and improve response across diverse environments.

Gordon Lyon, Sales Director at Infinigate UK&I, said:“Security teams are under constant pressure to do more with less. This expansion ensures our partners can offer practical, automated security operations that help customers identify real threats faster-without adding complexity or headcount.”

Chris Hartley, VP UKI and Nordics at Exabeam added:“The UK and Ireland are strategic markets for us. Infinigate's depth in cybersecurity distribution and its strong channel relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver AI-accelerated security operations that understands behavior and empowers defenders to protect against complex evolving threats with confidence, clarity, and speed.”

To support the rollout, Infinigate will provide partner enablement, technical training, pre-sales consulting and demand-generation support, helping partners deploy and operate Exabeam solutions efficiently for end customers.

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About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

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About Exabeam

Exabeam is the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise. As organizations deploy digital workers and confront machine-speed adversaries, Exabeam applies agent-powered analytics to understand and govern the behavior of both human and non-human insiders. With integrated Exabeam Nova cybersecurity agents, Exabeam delivers flexible, industry-proven solutions for insider threat coverage of humans and agents and faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). As the pioneer of user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and the innovator behind Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA), Exabeam is trusted by more than 3,000 enterprises worldwide to reduce risk, secure the digital workforce, and accelerate security operations. Learn more at .

Exabeam: Stop Insider Threats. Human or AI.

Channel partners in the UK and Ireland interested in delivering AI-driven security operations and managed detection capabilities can contactto learn more about Exabeam enablement programmes and go-to-market opportunities. Additional information is available at