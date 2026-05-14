MTX Solutions Strengthens Agile Delivery Capability With Acquisition Of Assets From Push Play Games

MENAFN - Pressat) MTX Solutions today announced the acquisition of the Push Play Games brand, strengthening its agile software delivery capability and accelerating the development of technically robust, rapidly deployable digital solutions across both gaming and real-world technology environments.

The acquisition brings proven experience in iterative software development and game technology into MTX Solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver complex systems that remain operationally relevant across fast-moving commercial and defence environments. The Push Play Games brand will be fully integrated into MTX Solutions and will not continue to trade independently. Existing Push Play Games activities and customer engagements will continue within MTX Solutions, while also contributing advanced development approaches and immersive technology expertise into broader Defence Technology as a Service (DefTaaS) programmes.

The founder of Push Play Games, Noel Austin, will join the MTX Solutions board. This appointment reflects MTX's focus on embedding hands-on technical and delivery experience at board level, ensuring strategic decisions remain grounded in modern engineering practice and real-world programme delivery.

“Maintaining relevance at pace is a growing challenge across both civil and defence sectors,” said Rob Slaughter CEO of MTX Solutions.“This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver software and digital systems rapidly, iterate safely, and adapt as requirements evolve - while also bringing the expertise from advanced gaming and interactive technology environments into mission-focussedand operational contexts.”

The integration supports MTX Solutions' dual-use strategy, developing technologies and approaches across gaming, civil, security, and Defence Technology as a Service (DefTaaS) contexts. By drawing on delivery models refined in high-pressure commercial environments, MTX Solutions aims to reduce time-to-value while improving adaptability across long programme lifecycles.

MTX Solutions continues to selectively strengthen NSV-cleared capabilities aligned to its focus on technical consultancy, agile delivery, systems thinking, and sustainable software outcomes for government, prime contractors, and advanced technology organisations.

About MTX Solutions

MTX Solutions is a UK-based technology consultancy delivering agile software development, systems engineering, and Defence Technology as a Service (DTaaS) to government, prime contractors, and advanced technology organisations.

For further information, please contact:

MTX Solutions Ltd

Email: [email protected]

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