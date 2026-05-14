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Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva: An elevated city stay, designed for a sense of home
(MENAFN- PRCO) As global travel habits continue to evolve, luxury hospitality is shifting towards longer stays, hybrid living and a more residential way of experiencing cities. As the lines between work, leisure and home become increasingly fluid, travellers are moving away from traditional hotels in favour of something more considered.
Nowhere is this shift more evident than in cities such as Geneva. A global hub for business, diplomacy and finance, yet equally defined by its discretion and quality of life, the lakeside setting lends itself naturally to longer stays, creating a more considered kind of city retreat. Travellers are no longer simply passing through, but settling in, drawn to the opportunity to experience the destination through its daily rhythms rather than from a distance.
Set along the south-western shore of Lac Léman, Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva, reflects this evolution in how cities are experienced. Designed in response to growing demand for extended stays in Switzerland, the property introduces a collection of five private residences that position the destination not simply as somewhere to visit, but as a place to live, whether for a season, a project, or a longer-term stay shaped around individual needs.
Positioned in one of Geneva’s most sought-after addresses, the property brings together classical architecture and contemporary design, creating a space that feels inherently liveable, while retaining a strong sense of design and detail. Its central location places residents within close reach of the cultural, business and social landscape. Here, the experience is intentionally unstructured. Guests arrive, settle in, and move through the city at their own pace, in a way that feels instinctive rather than orchestrated.
Each residence has been designed to reflect a sense of individuality while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic throughout. Crafted using Italian materials, interiors are defined by warm, earthy tones, layered textures and subtle detailing. Fine wooden flooring, rich textiles and statement lighting add character, while expansive living and dining spaces are designed for everyday living, from quiet routines to informal hosting. A curated selection of contemporary artworks is introduced through Ultima Collection’s collaboration with Artion Galleries, with each residence offering guests the opportunity to curate their own selection, shaping a space that feels entirely personal and quietly distinctive.
This highly bespoke approach reflects Ultima Collection’s “shaped around you” philosophy, where each stay is adapted to the individual; from the way a residence is styled, to how it is lived in and serviced. Whether accommodating multigenerational families, extended business stays or those relocating temporarily, the experience responds intuitively to different rhythms, preferences and ways of living.
Accommodation ranges from three to six-bedroom residences. Four occupy an entire floor, including one with a private terrace, while the fifth is a duplex spanning two levels with a private rooftop. Each offers a distinct sense of space and privacy, with the duplex enjoying sweeping views across the lake. The scale and layout respond to a growing demand for shared yet considered living, offering the space to come together, while preserving a strong sense of privacy throughout.
Fully equipped kitchens and generous living spaces support a more independent approach, reflecting a broader shift towards longer, more flexible periods in one place. Whether for business, relocation, or extended travel, the residences are designed to accommodate the realities of contemporary life, where work, leisure and time spent together increasingly coexist. Spacious bedroom suites offer a calm, private retreat, many overlooking the lake, making the residences well suited to guests balancing work, lifestyle and longer stays.
Beneath the property, a dedicated wellness space offers a quieter counterpoint to the city above. Inspired by the stillness of Switzerland’s largest lake, the subterranean spa features a sauna, hammam and treatment rooms, alongside a relaxation area reserved exclusively for residents, a space designed for pause rather than programme.
The service model remains deliberately flexible. Guests may choose a more independent, residential-style stay, or opt into Ultima Collection’s full suite of signature services at an additional cost. Even in its more independent format, the experience remains underpinned by a team with a strong hospitality background, ensuring a consistent level of care, discretion and attention to detail throughout. This duality reflects a broader evolution in luxury hospitality, where the emphasis shifts away from formality and towards a more intuitive, personalised way of living.
At Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva, the experience is not defined by arrival or departure, but by what happens in between: a slower, more immersive way of inhabiting the city, where Geneva becomes not simply a place to visit, but a place to live, however temporarily.
Nowhere is this shift more evident than in cities such as Geneva. A global hub for business, diplomacy and finance, yet equally defined by its discretion and quality of life, the lakeside setting lends itself naturally to longer stays, creating a more considered kind of city retreat. Travellers are no longer simply passing through, but settling in, drawn to the opportunity to experience the destination through its daily rhythms rather than from a distance.
Set along the south-western shore of Lac Léman, Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva, reflects this evolution in how cities are experienced. Designed in response to growing demand for extended stays in Switzerland, the property introduces a collection of five private residences that position the destination not simply as somewhere to visit, but as a place to live, whether for a season, a project, or a longer-term stay shaped around individual needs.
Positioned in one of Geneva’s most sought-after addresses, the property brings together classical architecture and contemporary design, creating a space that feels inherently liveable, while retaining a strong sense of design and detail. Its central location places residents within close reach of the cultural, business and social landscape. Here, the experience is intentionally unstructured. Guests arrive, settle in, and move through the city at their own pace, in a way that feels instinctive rather than orchestrated.
Each residence has been designed to reflect a sense of individuality while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic throughout. Crafted using Italian materials, interiors are defined by warm, earthy tones, layered textures and subtle detailing. Fine wooden flooring, rich textiles and statement lighting add character, while expansive living and dining spaces are designed for everyday living, from quiet routines to informal hosting. A curated selection of contemporary artworks is introduced through Ultima Collection’s collaboration with Artion Galleries, with each residence offering guests the opportunity to curate their own selection, shaping a space that feels entirely personal and quietly distinctive.
This highly bespoke approach reflects Ultima Collection’s “shaped around you” philosophy, where each stay is adapted to the individual; from the way a residence is styled, to how it is lived in and serviced. Whether accommodating multigenerational families, extended business stays or those relocating temporarily, the experience responds intuitively to different rhythms, preferences and ways of living.
Accommodation ranges from three to six-bedroom residences. Four occupy an entire floor, including one with a private terrace, while the fifth is a duplex spanning two levels with a private rooftop. Each offers a distinct sense of space and privacy, with the duplex enjoying sweeping views across the lake. The scale and layout respond to a growing demand for shared yet considered living, offering the space to come together, while preserving a strong sense of privacy throughout.
Fully equipped kitchens and generous living spaces support a more independent approach, reflecting a broader shift towards longer, more flexible periods in one place. Whether for business, relocation, or extended travel, the residences are designed to accommodate the realities of contemporary life, where work, leisure and time spent together increasingly coexist. Spacious bedroom suites offer a calm, private retreat, many overlooking the lake, making the residences well suited to guests balancing work, lifestyle and longer stays.
Beneath the property, a dedicated wellness space offers a quieter counterpoint to the city above. Inspired by the stillness of Switzerland’s largest lake, the subterranean spa features a sauna, hammam and treatment rooms, alongside a relaxation area reserved exclusively for residents, a space designed for pause rather than programme.
The service model remains deliberately flexible. Guests may choose a more independent, residential-style stay, or opt into Ultima Collection’s full suite of signature services at an additional cost. Even in its more independent format, the experience remains underpinned by a team with a strong hospitality background, ensuring a consistent level of care, discretion and attention to detail throughout. This duality reflects a broader evolution in luxury hospitality, where the emphasis shifts away from formality and towards a more intuitive, personalised way of living.
At Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva, the experience is not defined by arrival or departure, but by what happens in between: a slower, more immersive way of inhabiting the city, where Geneva becomes not simply a place to visit, but a place to live, however temporarily.
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