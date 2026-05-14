Organ Trafficking: Another Arrest In Kochi Racket, Middleman Nabbed!

Kochi: Police have arrested one more person in the organ transplant case that involved faking documents. The man arrested is Debin Joseph, a middleman who used to find people for the transplants. Police tracked him down after finding his name in the main accused Najeeb's diary. Najeeb and his gang are currently in the custody of the Ernakulam Rural Police.

The Ernakulam Rural Police and the Kochi City Commissionerate are investigating this case as two separate teams. The racket involved creating fake documents, even using the names of public representatives, to carry out illegal organ transplants. After questioning the main accused, Najeeb Kallatrassi, and checking his diary, the police got a lead on the new accused. This was Debin Joseph, a Thodupuzha native who lives in Alappuzha. According to the police, Debin was the intermediary who would lure poor and desperate people into this organ transplant scam. Many of the victims reached Najeeb through him.

Police also said that Debin was close to Sunny Varghese, who was arrested earlier. He has been taken to the Ambalamedu station. Right now, a special team of the Rural Police has four accused in custody, including Najeeb. They are also investigating a possible human trafficking angle, suspecting that people were sent abroad under the pretext of organ transplants. Once the Rural Police team finishes questioning the accused, the City Police team will take over for their round of questioning.