403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Arrives in Addis Ababa to Boost France–Ethiopia Relation
(MENAFN) Emmanuel Macron traveled to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Wednesday for an official trip centered on boosting bilateral cooperation and discussing wider developments across the Horn of Africa.
He was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who highlighted that this marks the French leader’s third official visit to Ethiopia since 2019, describing it as a sign of the “strong friendship” between the two countries.
In a post on social media platform X, Abiy noted that both sides are anticipating what he called "meaningful conversations."
The visit takes place amid increased diplomatic movement in the Horn of Africa, where ongoing regional tensions, security challenges in the Red Sea, and evolving geopolitical alignments have drawn growing international attention.
France has been actively working to broaden its economic and political footprint in East Africa, while Ethiopia has been pushing to rebuild and strengthen its international partnerships after years of internal conflict and economic difficulties.
He was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who highlighted that this marks the French leader’s third official visit to Ethiopia since 2019, describing it as a sign of the “strong friendship” between the two countries.
In a post on social media platform X, Abiy noted that both sides are anticipating what he called "meaningful conversations."
The visit takes place amid increased diplomatic movement in the Horn of Africa, where ongoing regional tensions, security challenges in the Red Sea, and evolving geopolitical alignments have drawn growing international attention.
France has been actively working to broaden its economic and political footprint in East Africa, while Ethiopia has been pushing to rebuild and strengthen its international partnerships after years of internal conflict and economic difficulties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment