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Israel's Coalition Files to Dissolve Knesset in Draft Crisis
(MENAFN) Israel's ruling coalition moved swiftly Wednesday evening to seize control of the political narrative, submitting its own bill to dissolve the Knesset in a calculated preemptive strike against the opposition, as a deepening crisis over Haredi military conscription threatened to fracture Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary grip.
Ofir Katz, chairman of the coalition and a senior member of Netanyahu's Likud Party, along with all coalition party leaders, "submitted this evening a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset," a public broadcaster reported.
Under the proposed legislation, the precise election date would be determined through deliberations in a Knesset committee. The broadcaster said the measure is designed to regulate and streamline the formal dissolution process — framing what is, in political terms, a high-stakes power maneuver in procedural language.
The Conscription Fault Line
The dramatic escalation traces directly to a confession Netanyahu made to Haredi lawmakers on Tuesday: he lacked the parliamentary majority needed to pass legislation exempting yeshiva students from mandatory military service, according to the Israeli news outlet Walla.
The Haredi response was immediate and unambiguous — they would back early dissolution of the Knesset and an acceleration of elections, originally penciled in for late October, if the exemption bill failed to pass.
Opposition Moves in Lockstep
Within hours, the opposition mobilized. Yesh Atid, led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, and the Democrats Party, headed by Yair Golan, each filed their own dissolution bills, signaling both would be brought to a Knesset floor vote as early as next week.
The convergence of the Haredi bloc and the secular opposition around a single outcome — early elections — has created an unusual and potentially decisive alliance. Political observers note the alignment is not ideological but purely tactical: both camps calculate that a snap election increases the likelihood of ending Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister, reshaping Israel's political landscape at one of its most turbulent moments.
Ofir Katz, chairman of the coalition and a senior member of Netanyahu's Likud Party, along with all coalition party leaders, "submitted this evening a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset," a public broadcaster reported.
Under the proposed legislation, the precise election date would be determined through deliberations in a Knesset committee. The broadcaster said the measure is designed to regulate and streamline the formal dissolution process — framing what is, in political terms, a high-stakes power maneuver in procedural language.
The Conscription Fault Line
The dramatic escalation traces directly to a confession Netanyahu made to Haredi lawmakers on Tuesday: he lacked the parliamentary majority needed to pass legislation exempting yeshiva students from mandatory military service, according to the Israeli news outlet Walla.
The Haredi response was immediate and unambiguous — they would back early dissolution of the Knesset and an acceleration of elections, originally penciled in for late October, if the exemption bill failed to pass.
Opposition Moves in Lockstep
Within hours, the opposition mobilized. Yesh Atid, led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, and the Democrats Party, headed by Yair Golan, each filed their own dissolution bills, signaling both would be brought to a Knesset floor vote as early as next week.
The convergence of the Haredi bloc and the secular opposition around a single outcome — early elections — has created an unusual and potentially decisive alliance. Political observers note the alignment is not ideological but purely tactical: both camps calculate that a snap election increases the likelihood of ending Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister, reshaping Israel's political landscape at one of its most turbulent moments.
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