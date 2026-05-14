Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, Innovation Interlinked: Air Marshal Dixit

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said that Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation cannot be viewed as separate pillars, stressing that they are interlinked and must move together to strengthen India's defence capabilities.

'Taking JAI Forward with I2'

Speaking at the third edition of Kalam and Kavach, the Air Marshal revealed the theme of the programme: Taking JAI Forward with I2. "It is a pleasure to be here at the third edition of Kalam and Kavach. We are at the crossroads of joint doctrine, planning and capability development for Indian defence forces. It is not only the theme of the conclave, but our daily mandate as headquarters ideas. Forums like this are where policy thinking meets ground reality," he said.

"The theme is 'Taking JAI Forward with I2'. JAI stands for Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, and Innovation; and I2 stands for Indigenisation and International Collaboration," he added. He stressed that JAI and I2 are not five separate ideas but are co-dependent on one another.

"These are not five separate ideas; there is a common thread in this. Jointness without indigenous capabilities is very fragile. Aatmanirbharta without innovation is very slow. Innovation without jointness is scattered. All three must move together," he explained.

Kalam and Kavach: The Idea and the Shield

He added that "Kalam and Kavach" represent the idea and the shield, adding that the conceptual framework being developed at the headquarters is aimed at building stronger "joints" across the defence ecosystem. "The Kalam and Kavach - the idea and the shield. What we are building in the headquarters, ideas, is the architecture that connects them. We are building strong joints. The direction is set, and the structures are taking shape. The culture is shifting, and with the energy and commitment I feel in this room from the defence forces, industry and our innovators, that the idea we are building will be worthy of those who serve it," he said.

Three Key Takeaways

Air Marshal Dixit underlined key takeaways: "Before I conclude, I want to give three takeaways. First, Jointness is not optional; it is a foundation. Second, indigenisation must be matched by innovation and patience. Third, the innovation pipeline must reach the field and not just the showcase," he said. (ANI)

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