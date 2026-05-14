Dhami Govt's Big Push For Fuel Conservation Amid Global Supply Woes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended an appointment letter distribution ceremony at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun on Thursday. During the programme, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Medical Officers of the Health Department, Pharmacists of the Medical Education Department and Lab Assistants of the Horticulture Department.

Cabinet Approves Energy Conservation Reforms

Meanwhile, in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, several key decisions were taken to promote energy and fuel conservation in the state. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said global supply chains, especially related to fuel, food items, and fertilisers, have come under increasing pressure after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Global Supply Chains Under Pressure

"After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia, global supply chains -- especially those related to fuel, food items, and fertilisers -- have come under increasing pressure. Due to this global situation, India is also facing rising fuel costs, import dependence, and economic challenges," the Chief Minister said as per a press release.

Echoing PM Modi's Appeal

Dhami stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to support national efforts through small behavioural changes during the current situation, which is expected to have a positive impact on the general public." In line with this, several short-term and long-term reforms are being implemented in Uttarakhand with immediate effect, the release said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption by adopting public transport, electric buses, and carpooling. Furthermore, he encouraged working from home and reducing gold purchases to help lower India's import burden. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment. (ANI)

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