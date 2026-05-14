Bigg Boss Season 6: Jaanmoni Das Says,“Old Man Groped Me” Ranjini Haridas Left Stunned!

Jaanmoni Das, a well-known celebrity makeup artist, has made a shocking claim. She became a household name for many in Kerala after her appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. Jaanmoni is also the personal makeup artist for popular anchor Ranjini Haridas, and the two often share fun videos on Ranjini's YouTube channel. However, in a recent video, Jaanmoni revealed something truly disturbing.

She told Ranjini Haridas, with great distress, that a man had tried to grope her. "Someone tried to molest me yesterday," Jaanmoni said. "He commented that the flowers on my dress were nice and then grabbed my chest. He was an old man! I gave him a slap and immediately called his wife on the phone. I asked her, 'Aunty, how do you live with this man?' He even has a granddaughter. I was in complete shock, I started sweating."

Jaanmoni continued, "After doing all this, he just ran into his room and locked the door. He has a wife at home. Then why go out and grope people?"

A visibly stunned Ranjini Haridas immediately asked if she had filed a police complaint. Jaanmoni explained why she didn't. "He has a wife and children, doesn't he? I fell for the sympathy. They were all crying," she replied.

Ranjini, however, was not convinced. "The man who had the guts to grope Jaanmoni... this is not an issue of education. It doesn't matter if he's an old man or a young boy. Is our society this frustrated? This is not a laughing matter. You should go to the police station and file a complaint," Ranjini told her firmly.

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