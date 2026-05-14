In Ivano-Frankivsk, Injury Toll From Russian Attack Climbs To Ten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Ivano-Frankivsk, the number of casualties resulting from a Russian drone striking a high-rise building has increased to ten, including two teenagers.

According to Ukrinform, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“We know of ten victims, including two teenagers,” Onyshchuk wrote.

According to her, four people have been hospitalized. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, four families affected by the enemy drone strike on a high-rise building have been accommodated in a hotel.

A mobile Administrative Services Center has been operating in Ivano-Frankivsk since this evening. It has received 36 requests from victims, including 14 claims for damaged property, to process compensation from the city budget.

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As a result of the Russian attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, a multi-unit residential building, an administrative building, and nearby structures were damaged. Due to falling debris, two residential buildings and one farm building were damaged in the Nadvirna and Bukachivtsi communities.

As reported by Ukrinform, the day before, on May 13, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Photos Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine