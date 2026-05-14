403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Companion Communications Names New Director Of Content And Strategy
(MENAFN- PRovoke) HONG KONG - Integrated communications agency Companion Communications has named Gavin Yeung as its new director of content and strategy.
Based in Hong Kong, Yeung brings over a decade of experience in the realm of luxury lifestyle media to Companion, having held senior editorial positions at the likes of Vogue Hong Kong, Tatler Hong Kong, and most recently at the South China Morning Post.
Yeung is also the creative director of Kinsman, the award-winning cocktail bar he co-founded in Hong Kong, where he applies his brand-building expertise, depth of understanding in the F&B and hospitality sectors, and real-world operational expertise.
Yeung's fiercely creative eye and multidisciplinary skillset will support Companion in crafting incisive brand stories that resonate widely with luxury consumers, while positioning the agency strategically at the leading edge of the fast-changing communications space.
The news comes shortly after Companion Communications appointed Laura Smith as its senior account director. Based in Hong Kong, Smith joined the collective of senior communications consultants based across the region in March this year.
Smith is skilled at curating engaging storytelling that appeal to multiple audiences, as well as being highly adaptable to support clients' growing and developing needs, the agency said in a statement. Creative and results driven, Smith will be working on a mixture of travel, hospitality and lifestyle accounts at Companion, offering strategic counsel to deliver impactful campaigns.
Launched in 2019, Companion is an integrated communications agency specialising in PR, content curation, and social media strategies for travel, dining, and property brands in Asia.
Based in Hong Kong, Yeung brings over a decade of experience in the realm of luxury lifestyle media to Companion, having held senior editorial positions at the likes of Vogue Hong Kong, Tatler Hong Kong, and most recently at the South China Morning Post.
Yeung is also the creative director of Kinsman, the award-winning cocktail bar he co-founded in Hong Kong, where he applies his brand-building expertise, depth of understanding in the F&B and hospitality sectors, and real-world operational expertise.
Yeung's fiercely creative eye and multidisciplinary skillset will support Companion in crafting incisive brand stories that resonate widely with luxury consumers, while positioning the agency strategically at the leading edge of the fast-changing communications space.
The news comes shortly after Companion Communications appointed Laura Smith as its senior account director. Based in Hong Kong, Smith joined the collective of senior communications consultants based across the region in March this year.
Smith is skilled at curating engaging storytelling that appeal to multiple audiences, as well as being highly adaptable to support clients' growing and developing needs, the agency said in a statement. Creative and results driven, Smith will be working on a mixture of travel, hospitality and lifestyle accounts at Companion, offering strategic counsel to deliver impactful campaigns.
Launched in 2019, Companion is an integrated communications agency specialising in PR, content curation, and social media strategies for travel, dining, and property brands in Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment