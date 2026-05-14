MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Announces Granted Indian Design Patent for VIVI Cap Smart Product Another major milestone in its continuous global IP strategy, advancing protection of VIVI Cap Smart across international markets

May 14, 2026 3:00 AM EDT | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

Highlights

Granted Patent covers the design of VIVI Cap SmartTM across major international, growing market Strengthens the Company's intellectual property position in one of the world's largest healthcare and consumer markets Supports commercialization strategy and strategic discussions with appliance manufacturers Design term extends through May 16, 2039 Company enters into financing arrangement to support inventory build for growing portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that its Indian design application No. 417105-001 (the " Design ") for the VIVI Cap SmartTM has now been formally granted by the Indian Patent Office.

The Design protects key design aspects of the Company's VIVI Cap SmartTM device, which has already begun sales globally. VIVI Cap SmartTM builds on the success of the original VIVI Cap, which provides continuous protection for insulin and GLP-1 pens against temperature fluctuations without the need for user intervention or maintenance. Insulin and GLP-1, if exposed to temperatures outside of room temperature, can weaken or damage the medicine, causing sub optimal treatment. Using its proprietary, space-grade technology, TempraMed's product portfolio protects and prevents insulin and other life-saving medication from being compromised, which reduces wasted medication, as well as negative patient outcomes.

VIVI Cap SmartTM adds an integrated digital layer designed to support daily medication management by enabling users to track injection timing automatically and maintain an accurate log of insulin usage through an optional connected mobile application. This important data can be stored, tracked and shared with healthcare providers to ensure an integrated treatment plan.

Without limiting the scope of the Design, it shows elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, such as:

Continuous temperature protection around the medication Portable, durable and easy handling On board timer and electronics for, supporting adherence and remote monitoring

These capabilities position VIVI Cap SmartTM at the intersection of home healthcare, digital health, and connected medical devices , supporting TempraMed's strategy to expand beyond single-injection protection into scalable, multi-format medication management solutions.

"India represents one of the world's most significant diabetes markets, with approximately 89.8 million adults living with diabetes today and that number projected to reach 156.7 million by 20501," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "The grant of our Indian design protection is an important milestone in TempraMed's global IP strategy and strengthens our ability to commercialize VIVI Cap SmartTM in a market where millions of patients depend on temperature-sensitive injectable medications every day. As TempraMed expands its global footprint across North America, Europe, Asia and other high-growth healthcare markets, protecting our core innovations is essential to building long-term competitive advantage, supporting partner confidence and creating durable shareholder value. Strong patent and design protection allow us to defend our technology, accelerate commercialization and continue advancing our mission to become a global leader in temperature-controlled medication management."

The Indian Design grant builds on TempraMed's growing portfolio of granted patents and designs across key international jurisdictions, including recent grants in other major international markets. Together, these milestones support the Company's multi-year strategy to scale globally, introduce new product categories, and expand partnerships across healthcare systems, pharmacy networks, and medical device ecosystems.

With a strong foundation of patented, FDA-registered technologies and increasing validation from clinicians and distribution partners worldwide, including validation of its return on investment (ROI) model for insurance payors as verified by hundreds of clinicians recommending TempraMed's VIVI Cap to patients. For more information on the ROI validation of VIVI Cap, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 11, 2026. TempraMed continues to advance its mission of ensuring the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of life-saving medications.

Royalty Purchase Agreement

The Company also announces it has renewed its royalty purchase agreement dated May 11, 2026 (the " Renewed RPA ") with an arm's length purchaser (the " Purchaser "). The Renewed RPA supersedes the prior royalty purchase agreement between the Company and the Purchaser dated October 6, 2023 (as amended), although the terms of the Renewed RPA remain substantially similar to those of the original agreement, which are disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Under the Renewed RPA, the Purchaser has agreed to pay the Company US$500,000 (delivered as a net cash payment of approximately US$365,000 after settlement of the balance outstanding under the prior agreement) in exchange for the right to receive 10% of the Company's group revenues, together with a recurring monthly service charge and a one-time administrative charge. The Company's obligations under the Renewed RPA are secured by a continuing security interest over substantially all of the Company's assets. The Renewed RPA also contains negative covenants restricting the Company's ability to incur additional indebtedness above US$1,000,000, sell assets outside the ordinary course, and other customary covenants and default provisions. The Company may repay all amounts outstanding under the Renewed RPA anytime after August 11, 2026, subject to providing the Purchaser 30 days' notice.

The Company will use the funds from the Renewed RPA to support its inventory.

Further details regarding the prior royalty purchase agreement are disclosed in Note 7(b) to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI CapTM, VIVI Cap SmartTM, VIVI EpiTM, and VIVI MedTM, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.