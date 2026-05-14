Azerbaijan, Cambodia Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

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Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, paid a working visit to the Cambodia, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the visit, he held meetings with Acting Head of State and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, President of the National Assembly Khuon Sodary, Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth, Chairman of the Foreign Relations, International Cooperation and Information Commission of the National Assembly of Cambodia Sous Yara, President of the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations Chea Vichet, as well as Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) Rothna But.

During the meeting with Hun Sen, the interlocutor warmly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in 2014 as the country's prime minister and asked that his sincere greetings be conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev. He stated that he considers Azerbaijan a close friend of Cambodia and noted that he is ready to revisit the country at the earliest possible opportunity. Hun Sen spoke about the importance of deepening practical cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields and emphasized that he views Azerbaijan as a reliable partner.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Elchin Amirbayov presented the Cambodian prime minister with an invitation letter from President Ilham Aliyev to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku in October. Cambodia's prime minister welcomed the invitation and stated his intention to participate in the event.

During the talks, the sides held a broad exchange of views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The parties emphasized the importance of intensifying political dialogue, increasing high-level reciprocal visits, further deepening active interparliamentary relations, and expanding cooperation within international organizations.

The meetings also included discussions on activating and elevating trade and economic relations, strengthening the existing legal framework between the two countries, promoting investment opportunities, and expanding cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, education, environmental protection, and other important areas of mutual interest. In this regard, the Cambodian side emphasized that it recognizes Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring global energy security and its status as a major transport and logistics hub between Asia and Europe, expressing a desire to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan in these areas as well.

The Cambodian side highly appreciated Azerbaijan's significant political and socio-economic achievements in recent years, as well as its growing regional and international role. At the same time, the Cambodian side noted that it is interested in developing effective and mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan both bilaterally and within international organizations.

During the discussions held as part of the visit, Elchin Amirbayov provided detailed information to the Cambodian side regarding the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the agreements reached in Washington last year, and the next steps and expectations toward establishing lasting peace. He noted that the parliamentary elections to be held in Armenia next month, followed by a referendum on the adoption of the country's new constitution, would play a decisive role in terms of signing a peace agreement between the two countries and thus ensuring long-term and irreversible peace in the region.

The Cambodian side stated that it supports the important and commendable steps taken by Azerbaijan to achieve lasting and irreversible peace, as well as the peace agenda being implemented by Baku, and expressed hope that the necessary conditions for signing a peace agreement would soon be fulfilled.

The presidential representative also provided detailed information about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the targeted measures being implemented by official Baku to combat the mine threat. He also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the field of demining.

In this context, he informed the Cambodian side about the 4th International Humanitarian Demining Conference to be held in Baku this autumn, noting the importance of the event in strengthening international cooperation against the mine threat and expressing hope that Cambodia, which has extensive experience in demining, would actively participate in the conference.

As part of the visit, Elchin Amirbayov also delivered remarks during a meeting held at Cambodia's National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations, where views were exchanged on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations, regional cooperation, and international security issues. He also gave an interview to Cambodia's leading state television channel, TVK.

As is known, Cambodia will host the next summit of heads of state and government of member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie in November this year.