KP Expands Frontline Health Workforce To Strengthen Polio Eradication Efforts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has announced the recruitment of 830 new vaccinators across the province to strengthen the polio and routine immunization program for children.

According to the Health Department, the appointments will be made under the EPI program for the fiscal year 2025-26 in Grade 11. The initiative aims to strengthen the vaccination system against polio, measles, hepatitis, and other diseases.

Officials said that Rs253.16 million has been allocated for the new recruitments, while each vaccinator will receive a monthly salary of Rs40,000. The deployment of additional staff is expected to help ensure timely vaccination of children, especially in rural and remote areas.

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The Health Department has directed all districts to complete the recruitment process as soon as possible. The provincial government stated that this step would prove to be an important development toward the eradication of polio and further improvement of the public health system.