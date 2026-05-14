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Turkmenistan, Russia's Tatarstan Discuss IT, Logistics, And Energy Cooperation

Turkmenistan, Russia's Tatarstan Discuss IT, Logistics, And Energy Cooperation


2026-05-14 03:03:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 13. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, discussed cooperation in digital technologies, transport logistics, industry, and the oil and gas sector during a visit to Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The discussions took place in Kazan, Russia, during meetings with the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, on the sidelines of the XVII International Economic Forum“Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2026”.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in digitalization and high technologies, with Berdimuhamedov noting Turkmenistan's interest in Tatarstan's experience as one of Russia's leading IT regions. The sides also reviewed cooperation between technoparks and the implementation of digital solutions in the economy.

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Trend News Agency

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