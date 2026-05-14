Kazakh PM Orders Revision Of Light Industry Development Approaches
The matter was addressed during a dedicated meeting on the development of the light industry.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin emphasized the social significance of the sector, noting that women constitute 60% of the workforce in Kazakhstan's light industry.
Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev presented a report detailing the current state of the sector, existing challenges, and prospects for further development.
Meanwhile, it was highlighted that Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector has expanded by 9.9% since the beginning of 2026, while output in the light industry sector has increased 2.2-fold. Nevertheless, the industry continues to face a significant reliance on imports.--
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