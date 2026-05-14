Ashgabat Set To Host Key CIS Summit Under Turkmenistan's Chairmanship On May 22
The document instructs the country's Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration's affairs department, jointly with the CIS Executive Committee, to organize the high-level event.
The meeting will take place within the framework of the implementation plan for Turkmenistan's chairmanship concept in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026.--
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