Ashgabat Set To Host Key CIS Summit Under Turkmenistan's Chairmanship On May 22

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution on holding a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat on May 22, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The document instructs the country's Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration's affairs department, jointly with the CIS Executive Committee, to organize the high-level event.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the implementation plan for Turkmenistan's chairmanship concept in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026.

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