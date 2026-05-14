European Chamber In Jordan Explores Broader Trade, Investment Ties With Romania

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The European Business Association in Jordan discussed with Romanian officials opportunities to expand economic cooperation and investment partnerships between Jordan and Romania as part of wider efforts to strengthen commercial ties with European Union countries.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the chamber and Ovidiu Costea, economic counselor at the Romanian Embassy in Jordan.

According to a statement issued Thursday by the chamber, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening economic dialogue and enhancing cooperation frameworks that support trade, investment and business partnerships between Jordan and EU member states.

Board members of the European Business Association in Jordan Anwar Obeidat and Bilal Shawar highlighted the role of continuous communication and institutional cooperation in creating new opportunities between Jordan and Romania.

They noted that several sectors offer strong potential for expanding bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise, reflecting broader opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries.

For his part, Ovidiu Costea praised the chamber's role in strengthening Jordanian-Romanian economic relations and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to build sustainable partnerships and identify new investment and trade opportunities.

//Petra// RZ