Stories From Jordan Platform Surpasses 1,450 Contributions In National Documentation Drive

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The "Stories From Jordan" platform has recorded more than 1,450 submissions since its launch in March, reflecting growing public engagement in a national initiative aimed at documenting Jordan's historical narrative and cultural identity.

The platform, launched by the Ministry of Culture, features a wide range of contributions including stories, photographs, and video clips documenting aspects of Jordan's history, heritage, and collective memory.

According to the ministry, submissions have come from various segments of Jordanian society as part of efforts to strengthen community participation in preserving and documenting the national narrative.

Officials said content submitted through the platform is reviewed by a technical support committee in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Government Communication, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Royal Heritage Directorate.

The ministry noted that the initiative is designed as a long-term documentation project that will continue beyond this year, with plans to publish a series of books dedicated to Jordan's historical narrative.

The project was launched in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II under the title "The Jordanian Narrative: Jordan Land and People." The initiative aims to document the history of Jordan and its people through a scientific and academic framework covering more than 2.5 million years of human history, leading to the establishment of the modern Jordanian state.

Officials said the project draws on findings from specialized archaeological missions that uncovered evidence of early human activity in Jordan, including stone tools discovered in the Sakhnah area in northern Jordan dating back approximately 2.5 million years.

The ministry said geological basalt layers and advanced laboratory techniques were used to date the discoveries, describing them as scientific evidence that Jordan ranks among the world's oldest areas of human settlement.

The project is expected to serve as a national reference for researchers, educational institutions and media organizations while strengthening awareness of Jordanian identity and promoting the kingdom's cultural and historical legacy internationally.

//Petra// RZ