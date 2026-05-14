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Xi, Trump Stress Importance Of China-US Partnership

Xi, Trump Stress Importance Of China-US Partnership


2026-05-14 03:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Donald Trump stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between their two countries during their meeting Thursday in Beijing."China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. We should be partners, not rivals," Xi said President said "the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," stressing that the two countries will have "a fantastic future together."The Chinese President welcomed his US counterpart at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the two sides held a summit to discuss several contentious issues and their global implications arrived in China on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit, accompanied by a number of prominent businessmen, including CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk. This indicates that the visit is focused on trade and investment matters.

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Gulf Times

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