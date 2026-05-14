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Korea's President, US Treasury Secretary Discuss Enhancing Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung discussed today ways to enhance economic cooperation and joint coordination with US Treasury Secretary Scott Besseent President stressed the importance of enhancing economic cooperation between South Korea and the United States to maintain economic stability in both countries South Korean president also called for expanding bilateral cooperation in the economic and technological sectors, particularly in vital minerals, supply chains, and foreign exchange markets his part, the US Treasury Secretary praised President Lee's leadership and South Korea's economic growth and strong stock market performance despite global challenges, including the war in the Middle East.South Korea US cooperation
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