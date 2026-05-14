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Saioneers Set New Benchmarks Of Excellence In CBSE Class XII Board Examination 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14 May 2026: The SAI International Education Group has once again set a benchmark in academic excellence with exceptional performances by students at SAI International School (SIS) and SAI International Residential School (SIRS) in the CBSE Class XII Board Examinations 2026. Continuing its legacy of academic distinction, both institutions achieved a remarkable 100% first-division result, maintaining an unbroken record since inception. Reflecting consistent academic excellence across both campuses, SIS recorded an impressive overall school average of 88.6% while SIRS achieved a commendable overall average of 87.23%.
At SAI International School (SIS), students showcased exemplary academic achievements across all streams. Tarun Tapan Bhuyan from Humanities stream and Vatsal Agarwal from Commerce stream emerged as School Toppers, securing an outstanding 98.8%, Tamanna Bal from Science stream topped with an exceptional 98.4%. The overall results reflected the schools consistent academic rigour, with 22.3% of students scoring above 95%, 47.4% securing above 90%, and 91.2?hieving more than 75%.
SAI International Residential School (SIRS) students demonstrated equal excellence and determination in their board performances. Soumili Maitra from the Humanities stream secured the top position with 98.6%, while Rama Krushna Panda topped the Commerce stream with 96.8%. In the Science stream, Jayesh Agrawal emerged as the topper with an exceptional score of 94%. Reflecting the institutions holistic and disciplined learning environment, 19.7% of students scored above 95%, 39.8% secured above 90%, and 87.11?hieved more than 75%.
Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, These results reflect the power of consistent effort, strong values, and a future-focused learning environment. Our students have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also resilience and determination. We remain committed to nurturing young minds who will lead with confidence and purpose.
The SIS Topper Tarun Tapan Bhuyan [98.8%] from the Humanities stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Psychology, added, This result is the outcome of a well-balanced approach between hard work and staying calm under pressure. The academic structure at school, combined with constant mentoring, helped me stay on track. I am deeply thankful to my teachers and family for believing in me throughout.
Another SIS Topper, Vatsal Agarwal [98.8%] of the Commerce stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Business studies, said, What truly made a difference was the continuous feedback and encouragement I received at school. It helped me identify my strengths and improve my weaknesses. I am grateful for the guidance that shaped my preparation.
Reflecting on the achievement, SIS student Tamanna Bal [98.4%] from the Science stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Biology, shared, This journey taught me the importance of consistency and self-discipline. The supportive environment at school kept me motivated, and I dedicate this success to my mentors and parents.
The SIRS Topper Soumili Maitra [98.6%] from the Humanities stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Psychology, added, A focused mindset and the structured guidance provided at school played a key role in my preparation. The encouragement I received at every stage kept me confident, and I am thankful to everyone who supported me.
Another SIRS student, Rama Krushna Panda [96.8%] of the Commerce stream, said, The emphasis on clarity of concepts and regular revision helped me build confidence over time. The teachers support and the motivating environment at school made this achievement possible.
Sharing his thoughts, SIRS student Jayesh Agrawal [94%] from the Science stream stated, This result reflects not just hard work, but also the right direction provided by my teachers. The schools environment encouraged me to stay determined and push my limits.
With yet another year of stellar board results, SAI International continues to strengthen its position as a leader in holistic and future-ready education.
At SAI International School (SIS), students showcased exemplary academic achievements across all streams. Tarun Tapan Bhuyan from Humanities stream and Vatsal Agarwal from Commerce stream emerged as School Toppers, securing an outstanding 98.8%, Tamanna Bal from Science stream topped with an exceptional 98.4%. The overall results reflected the schools consistent academic rigour, with 22.3% of students scoring above 95%, 47.4% securing above 90%, and 91.2?hieving more than 75%.
SAI International Residential School (SIRS) students demonstrated equal excellence and determination in their board performances. Soumili Maitra from the Humanities stream secured the top position with 98.6%, while Rama Krushna Panda topped the Commerce stream with 96.8%. In the Science stream, Jayesh Agrawal emerged as the topper with an exceptional score of 94%. Reflecting the institutions holistic and disciplined learning environment, 19.7% of students scored above 95%, 39.8% secured above 90%, and 87.11?hieved more than 75%.
Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, These results reflect the power of consistent effort, strong values, and a future-focused learning environment. Our students have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also resilience and determination. We remain committed to nurturing young minds who will lead with confidence and purpose.
The SIS Topper Tarun Tapan Bhuyan [98.8%] from the Humanities stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Psychology, added, This result is the outcome of a well-balanced approach between hard work and staying calm under pressure. The academic structure at school, combined with constant mentoring, helped me stay on track. I am deeply thankful to my teachers and family for believing in me throughout.
Another SIS Topper, Vatsal Agarwal [98.8%] of the Commerce stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Business studies, said, What truly made a difference was the continuous feedback and encouragement I received at school. It helped me identify my strengths and improve my weaknesses. I am grateful for the guidance that shaped my preparation.
Reflecting on the achievement, SIS student Tamanna Bal [98.4%] from the Science stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Biology, shared, This journey taught me the importance of consistency and self-discipline. The supportive environment at school kept me motivated, and I dedicate this success to my mentors and parents.
The SIRS Topper Soumili Maitra [98.6%] from the Humanities stream, who also secured a perfect 100 in Psychology, added, A focused mindset and the structured guidance provided at school played a key role in my preparation. The encouragement I received at every stage kept me confident, and I am thankful to everyone who supported me.
Another SIRS student, Rama Krushna Panda [96.8%] of the Commerce stream, said, The emphasis on clarity of concepts and regular revision helped me build confidence over time. The teachers support and the motivating environment at school made this achievement possible.
Sharing his thoughts, SIRS student Jayesh Agrawal [94%] from the Science stream stated, This result reflects not just hard work, but also the right direction provided by my teachers. The schools environment encouraged me to stay determined and push my limits.
With yet another year of stellar board results, SAI International continues to strengthen its position as a leader in holistic and future-ready education.
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