QIIB Announces Winner Of April 2026 Monthly Prize For 'Joud' Savings Account Worth QR100,000

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the winner of the monthly prize for April 2026 for the 'Joud' savings account, valued at QR100,000.

QIIB's Head of Products, Talal al-Jaidah, presented the winner, Amer Ali al-Hebshi, with a cheque representing the prize amount during a ceremony held at the bank's headquarters.

It is worth noting that the 'Joud' savings account is a highly competitive offering that delivers a wide range of benefits to customers, foremost among them substantial cash prizes.

The account offers customers the opportunity to win two grand annual prizes of QR1 million each, in addition to a monthly prize of QR100,000, significantly enhancing their chances of winning and deriving tangible value from their savings.

Beyond the prize offerings, the 'Joud' savings account provides customers with quarterly profit distributions, together with the flexibility to deposit and withdraw funds at any time.

All customers holding a 'Joud' savings account are automatically eligible to enter the draws and compete for the available prizes.

In addition, every balance of QR10,000 maintained in the account entitles the customer to one entry into the various draws conducted throughout the year.