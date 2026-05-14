Moj, Council Of Ministers' General Secretariat To Have Joint DIBF Pavilion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers will participate in the Doha International Book Fair with a joint pavilion.

In a reflection of both entities' commitment to supporting legal culture and enhancing public awareness, the pavilion will present a range of legal initiatives, interactive activities, and knowledge-based publications.

Among them will be the Qatari Legal Authors Initiative, which brings together the works of several Qatari writers and researchers affiliated with the Ministry of Justice.

That, as well as a dedicated section for the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers' authors, in an effort to support national academic output and strengthen Qatari legal identity. Demonstrating the Ministry of Justice and the General Secretariat's orientation toward employing artificial intelligence in legal fields, the joint pavilion will have an AI-powered photography corner that allows visitors to take souvenir photos using AI while dressed in attire associated with legal professions.

Seeking to instil legal awareness among young people and enhance thinking skills and familiarity with useful educational programs, the pavilion dedicated an interactive children's corner that will feature educational electronic games, competitions, and instant prizes.

Visitors will explore a collection of booklets and publications focused on legal awareness, alongside a dedicated section for the State of Qatar's permanent constitution and samples of the Official Gazette, in addition to highlights of a number of laws and regulations related to public interests. The pavilion will also displays the book titled Domestic Achievements Book 2025, which documents the most notable projects and initiatives implemented by ministries and state institutions within the framework of national development strategies and the Qatar National Vision 2030. Through their participation in the Doha International Book Fair, the Ministry of Justice and the General Secretariat are embodying their institutional vision of supporting legal culture and strengthening its role in community development.