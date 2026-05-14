Qatar Stresses Continued GCC Security Coordination

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On behalf of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force Lekhwiya H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani headed Qatar's delegation participating in the extraordinary meeting of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, held at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint Gulf security cooperation and coordinate efforts in addressing security challenges, in a manner that supports regional security and stability.

During the meeting, Qatar emphasised the importance of continuing security coordination and integration among GCC member states to address emerging developments and shared challenges.