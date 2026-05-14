Turkish FM's Visit To Doha Carried Exceptional Significance: Envoy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ambassador of Türkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Göksu (pictured) affirmed that the visit of Foreign Minister H E Hakan Fidan to Doha carries exceptional significance, as it comes at a highly sensitive regional time characterised by increasing challenges and critical developments.

The Ambassador explained that the visit witnessed high-level diplomatic engagement, as Minister Fidan was received by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He also held an official and expanded round of talks with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in addition to an important meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Dr. Göksu noted that the significance of the visit lies in conveying a firm message warning against the risks of an expanding conflict and reaffirming the mutual support for constructive mediation efforts aimed at de-escalation.

The Ambassador stressed the commitment of both Ankara and Doha to safeguarding regional stability and preventing the resumption of military operations, given their catastrophic repercussions on international peace and security as well as the global economy.

The Turkish Ambassador also pointed to the full convergence of views between the two countries, emphasising that the statements made by Hakan Fidan - in which he underlined that Israeli expansionism represents“the primary problem” and the main threat to regional stability and security - reflect a deeply rooted and shared strategic position between Ankara and Doha.

He added that the expansionist and aggressive policies pursued in Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Syria have claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people and triggered waves of forced displacement that have turned millions of rightful inhabitants into refugees facing severe humanitarian conditions.

In the context of strengthening diplomatic efforts, Dr. Göksu reiterated Türkiye's full support for Qatar's tireless efforts to defuse and resolve crises through diplomacy and effective mediation, noting that the two brotherly countries constitute an integrated pillar of stability and consistently support one another's initiatives across international platforms.

The Ambassador concluded his statement by affirming that these discussions reflect the strong political will of the leaderships of both countries to play an active and influential role in resolving regional crises, while embodying their mutual commitment to coordinating positions and enhancing joint cooperation.

He further stressed the steadfast position of both countries in supporting the resilience of the brotherly Palestinian people and adhering to the two-state solution as the sole strategic path toward achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.