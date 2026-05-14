Advisory Committee Of UDST's DCMP Program Stresses Importance Of Partnership With Labour Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Digital Communication and Media Production (DCMP) Program Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting was held yesterday under the College of Computing and Information Technology (CCIT) at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The meeting brought together faculty members, including Dean of the College of Computing and Information Technology Dr. Zakaria Maamar; Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Prof. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, who is member of PAC; Associate Vice President Academic, Dr. Salem Seifeddine; and Department Head, Digital Communications and Media Production, Dr. Milan Maric; along with academic staff and representatives of labour market to review the progress of the programme, discuss strategic priorities, and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

The meeting commenced with a review of the 2025 PAC meeting minutes. Members reflected on previous recommendations and evaluated the progress made toward achieving identified objectives.

The committee then reviewed the college's priorities and achievements over the past academic year. Discussions highlighted CCIT's continued commitment to academic excellence, innovation, applied learning, and industry alignment.

An overview of the college's academic programmes was presented, with particular emphasis on the Digital Communication and Media Production program.

The discussion focused on maintaining curriculum relevance, integrating emerging technologies and ensuring that graduates are equipped with practical and professional competencies aligned with labor market demands.

“Several important items were discussed during the meeting. Student employment opportunities and graduate employability remained a key priority, with committee members emphasizing the importance of internships, work-integrated learning, and stronger employer partnerships to support students' transition into the workforce,” said Prof. Khalid Al-Shafi.

He said that the meeting also addressed research and graduate studies within CCIT.“Participants discussed opportunities to expand applied research initiatives, encourage interdisciplinary collaboration, and support faculty and student participation in research projects that address industry and community needs.”

In addition, in the PAC meeting, discussions focused on strengthening CCIT industry partnerships. Members explored opportunities for collaboration through internships, guest lectures, joint projects, training programs, and advisory support. The committee acknowledged the value of continuous engagement with industry stakeholders to ensure the ongoing relevance and quality of the DCMP program. The meeting concluded with appreciation extended to all committee members and participants for their valuable contributions and continued support.