Invoice AI: TRG Screen Automates Market Data's Most Time-Consuming Workflow

The launch builds on TRG Screen's recent introduction of Contracts AI, extending the firm's strategy to apply AI to complex, high-friction processes in market data management.

For many firms, invoice processing remains time-consuming and error-prone. Invoices arrive in multiple formats, often via email, requiring teams to capture invoice data, validate fields and resolve exceptions before invoices can move forward. This creates bottlenecks, introduces errors that cascade into downstream processes and limits visibility into spend and usage.

Invoice AI addresses this by turning invoice content into structured, validated data within Optimize Spend. It extracts key invoice details, including vendor information, billing periods, amounts and line items, and maps that data to internal accounts and records. It supports single uploads, bulk processing and API-driven workflows, with full traceability to the original invoice maintained at every stage.

One of Invoice AI's most powerful features is AI-powered line-item reconciliation. Unlike an OCR or bot solution, the AI extracts line items directly from the invoice and writes them into Optimize Spend with no manual entry and no external mapping overhead. Simple invoices reconcile with no touch at all. For invoices where the AI detects a discrepancy, it surfaces the exact variance, along with AI commentary telling users precisely what needs attention.

Invoice AI operates within the same platform that holds clients' contracts, spend inventory and vendor relationships, meaning the intelligence is applied in context with no data leaving the workflow and no integration overhead. This cannot be replicated with fragmented tools, as OCR or bots cannot map invoice data into the Optimize Spend platform and cannot reconcile it.

This helps firms reduce manual effort at ingestion and gain clearer visibility into market data spend, with structured, normalized invoice data making it easier to identify variances and surface where action is needed.

“Invoice processing remains one of the most manual and resource-intensive parts of the market data lifecycle,” said Raushon Uddin, Director of Product at TRG Screen.“Firms are often dedicating significant time and headcount just to keep up with volume, particularly at month- and quarter-end. Invoice AI changes that by removing manual effort, improving accuracy and giving teams faster access to reliable data they can act on.”

Invoice AI is designed for market data, procurement and finance teams managing high volumes of invoices across multiple vendors and formats. It is available as part of the Optimize Spend platform, with early adopter programs now underway. Further capabilities, including automated invoice retrieval, are planned for subsequent releases.

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About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of market data and subscription cost management technology and expert insights for financial services and legal firms worldwide. Their integrated solutions grant businesses complete visibility and control over market data, reference data, and online research usage and costs at scale - spanning subscription spend management, usage insights, vendor IP compliance reporting, and comprehensive managed services.

For over 25 years, TRG Screen has empowered hundreds of firms with innovation that strategically optimizes high-value expenses like market data, research, and software licenses. The company helps clients automate complex processes, negotiate better with vendors, enhance governance and cost control, and maximize ROI. Headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Europe, Asia, and a global support hub in Bangalore, TRG Screen is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company.

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Raushon Uddin