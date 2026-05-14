Authorities In J&K's Kulgam District Demolish 3 Shops Of Drug Peddler

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 14 (IANS) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kulgam district said on Thursday that they have demolished three illegal shops belonging to a drug peddler as part of the administration's continuing anti-drug campaign.

An official statement said that in a major action against narcotics-related activities, authorities on Thursday demolished three illegal shops allegedly belonging to a drug peddler in Chinigam area of Frisal in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, as part of the ongoing crackdown on drug networks in the Union Territory.

Officials said the demolition drive was carried out early in the morning at around 8 A.M. today against structures owned by Jahangir Ahmed Bhat son of Muhammad Ismail Bhat, a resident of Chinigam, who is booked in an NDPS case linked to FIR No. 69/2022.

The officials said the shops had been constructed illegally on one kanal and 13 marlas of land falling under Survey No. 196 Min without obtaining mandatory 'Change of Land Use' permission.

The action was jointly executed by police and revenue authorities under the supervision of Tehsildar Frisal and DSP Operations HatiPora. Authorities said the operation reflects the administration's firm resolve to target the financial and logistical networks associated with drug peddling and narcotics trade in the region.

They added that strict and sustained action against drug smugglers, illegal constructions linked to narcotics activities, and other elements involved in the drug ecosystem will continue across the district.

While inaugurating the 100-day-long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced additional punitive actions against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those indulging in the drug trade. These include cancellation of driving licence, passport. Aadhaar card and attachment of property created from funds generated through drug smuggling.

The LG has been joining anti-drug 'Padyatra' in every district of the Union Territory to create public awareness and urge citizens to make the anti-drug campaign a "whole society campaign" so that the future generations of J&K are saved from falling victim to drug addiction and drug abuse.